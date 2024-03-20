FIFA has dealt a blow to teams in the Turkish Süper Lig and 1st Lig, imposing an indefinite transfer ban on one Süper Lig team and three transfer window bans on four Süper Lig teams and one 1st Lig team.

Here are the teams affected:

- Süper Lig team Kayserispor has received an indefinite transfer ban.

- Adana Demirspor, Antalyaspor, Ankaragücü, and Konyaspor have each been handed a three-window transfer ban.

- 1st Lig team Eyüpspor has also been hit with a three-window transfer ban.

Eyüpspor have responded to the ban, stating they will lift it within 24 hours.

The club explained that due to a glitch in the bank swift system, they were unable to pay a 100,000 euro ($108,425) installment related to a transfer fee for Jakhongir Urozov from his previous club, Bunyodkor Club.

This delay led to FIFA imposing a transfer ban until the payment is made.

Once the correct bank information is received, the payment will be made within 24 hours, and the ban will be lifted.