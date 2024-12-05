Football’s biggest-ever global club tournament is on the horizon, as FIFA's revamped 32-team Club World Cup prepares to debut in the U.S. in 2025.

Set to run from June 15 to July 13, the tournament will take place across 11 U.S. cities, replacing the previous seven-team format.

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups, with the top two advancing to a knockout stage.

The tournament, akin to the World Cup for national teams, will now be held every four years.

This will follow the same format used by the World Cup from 1998-2022.

A major shift for FIFA, the new tournament aims to create a month-long spectacle to rival the summer World Cup, drawing from the massive global audience of top-tier club football.

FIFA’s global ambitions

FIFA’s goal with the new Club World Cup is clear: to offer a world-class event that captivates audiences and delivers massive financial rewards for top clubs.

European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are already confirmed, while South America’s finest, including Argentina's River Plate and Boca Juniors, are in the mix.

Africa will be represented by Al Ahly, Egypt’s most successful club, and Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, while Asia’s top team, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, is also set to compete.

The prize pool promises to be substantial, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in rewards.

Top European clubs are reportedly guaranteed up to $50 million, though exact figures remain unclear.

Along with the cash, the tournament will offer an opportunity for clubs to showcase their talent on a grand stage, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Inter Miami's host spot

In a historic move, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will feature in the tournament as the U.S. representative, despite not winning the MLS Cup.

FIFA granted Miami a place due to their strong regular-season performance, marking a departure from the previous norm where the host nation’s league champion received the automatic entry.

Messi’s star power will ensure Miami is a major draw in the tournament’s group stages.

Meanwhile, other big names like Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski, will not compete after failing to qualify through their respective continental championships.

Evolution of the Club World Cup

The new tournament format marks the latest in FIFA’s efforts to make the Club World Cup a prestigious, profitable global event.

The previous seven-team knockout format had been largely uncelebrated in Europe, where top teams typically showed up for just a couple of games before lifting the trophy – Chelsea’s 2012 defeat being a rare exception.

This evolution traces back to FIFA President Infantino’s 2016 vision for a bigger and more lucrative event.

Initially planned as a $25 billion tournament, the proposal was blocked by European officials. However, after several twists – including a pandemic-related delay – the new 32-team model was finalized.

Broadcasting and finances

In a significant development, FIFA recently signed a global broadcasting deal with DAZN, ensuring that all 63 games of the 2025 Club World Cup will be available for free, with DAZN also selling rights to public broadcasters.

This deal reflects FIFA’s efforts to secure major financial backing for the event, with Saudi Arabia’s involvement expected to grow following their confirmation as the 2034 World Cup host.

In the new format, the 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two advancing to the knockout stage.

The allocation of teams is as follows: Europe receives 12 spots, South America gets six, and Africa, Asia and North America each have four.

Oceania will have one representative, and the host nation will receive an automatic spot, which could rotate in future editions.

Brazil and Mexico, having won multiple continental titles, will send multiple teams, with clubs like Fluminense and Pachuca representing their nations.

Meanwhile, Europe’s giants – Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich – are confirmed, with lesser-known teams like Salzburg securing the final European spot based on FIFA’s ranking system.