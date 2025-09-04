FIFA has unveiled the first steps in ticketing for next year’s World Cup, introducing dynamic pricing based on demand.

Single-game tickets currently range from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,710 for a spot in the final, though prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming months.

Fans who hold a Visa card and a registered FIFA ID – easily obtained through FIFA’s website – can enter the presale draw from Sept. 10 through Sept. 19.

Those selected will be notified starting Sept. 29 and can begin purchasing tickets Oct. 1.

Sales are capped at four tickets per match per person, with a maximum of 40 tickets for the tournament overall.

“I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s World Cup 2026 chief operating officer. “So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen.”

The tournament runs June 11-July 19, 2026. So far, 13 of the 48 World Cup spots have been claimed: hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico are automatically qualified, while reigning champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and perennial powerhouse Brazil have also secured spots.

The host nations will play all three of their group-stage matches on home soil. The U.S. will open June 12 in Los Angeles, then play June 19 in Seattle and June 25 back in Los Angeles. Canada will play June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a June 18 match in Guadalajara.

Fans can purchase tickets to follow a specific team or for a particular venue. Dynamic pricing was also used for this year’s Club World Cup, which saw ticket prices fluctuate significantly.

“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and objective of providing funding, opportunities and growth to our sport across all 211 member associations,” Schirgi said. “As part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking at optimizing revenue but also maximizing attendance in the stadium. It’s always a balance between different factors.”

FIFA anticipates intense demand for tickets, meaning that even a successful draw application does not guarantee a purchase during the assigned time slot.

The presale draw marks only the first phase of sales. Additional ticket phases will give all fans – including those not in the presale – the chance to purchase.

A second phase is expected to have a registration window from Oct. 27-31, with purchase slots open from mid-November to early December.

A third phase will begin after the final draw for the World Cup and group-stage schedule is finalized on Dec. 5, allowing fans to buy remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the start of the tournament.