World football body FIFA has launched an investigation into what it called an "allegation of misconduct" by Zambia women's World Cup team coach.

The decision was met with by Zambia's football association Friday after the British daily, Guardian, reported Zambian coach Bruce Mwape was accused of inappropriate conduct with a player after a training session.

"We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women's national team and this is currently being investigated," a FIFA spokesperson said, without specifying the nature of the complaint.

"FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident."

Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand and are now back home.

Zambia's women's football setup has been plagued by allegations of improper conduct.

When reports of misbehavior surfaced online last year, the Football Association of Zambia opened an investigation.

It is not clear what the probe found, or whether any action was taken.

At press conferences during the World Cup, Mwape was repeatedly asked about the allegations, which he called "fake" while dismissing suggestions he should resign.

"What are you talking about? I would like to know because there is no way I can retire without reason" he told reporters.

"Maybe your reason is because what you are reading from the media or from the press, but the truth of the matter should actually come out, not just on rumors."

New Zealand Police said they "were made aware of an alleged incident" during the World Cup but after initial inquiries decided "no further action was required to be taken."

Despite police and FIFA involvement, the Football Association of Zambia denied knowledge of any recent complaint from players or its traveling delegation.