The Nigerian underdog triumphed in a nail-biting scoreless draw against Ireland on Monday, punching their ticket to the Women's World Cup round of 16.

The Super Falcons, against all odds, secured the second spot in Group B, trailing only behind the tournament co-hosts, Australia.

The match began with a sense of cautiousness, with both teams playing it safe in the initial minutes.

The Nigerians cranked up the intensity, hoping to find the elusive goal that would propel them to the top of the group.

Ireland's goalkeeper, Courtney Brosnan, stood tall in the 52nd minute, making a dramatic diving save that not only preserved her clean sheet but also earned Ireland their first point in their debut World Cup appearance.

Nigeria came close to breaking the deadlock when Toni Payne's precise delivery found the head of Uchenna Kanu.

However, Brosnan's heroic diving save once again denied them the breakthrough, leaving the scoreline still locked at 0-0.

Ireland's Katie McCabe narrowly missed the target with a powerful left-foot shot in the fifth minute, while Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala couldn't convert on a breakaway opportunity nine minutes later.

With the well-earned point from the hard-fought draw, Nigeria have qualified for the round of 16 following their jaw-dropping 3-2 upset victory over Australia.

Nigeria's journey to their third knockout stage earlier faced significant turmoil due to an ongoing pay dispute prior to the tournament.

The result has however sent Ireland packing with a single point in their maiden appearance at a major global tournament.

Although their World Cup journey ended sooner than they hoped, the Irish team gained invaluable experience that they'll harness as they strive to qualify for their inaugural Women's European Championship in 2025.

Nigeria, as the runner-up in Group B awaits the winners of Group D in an epic clash scheduled for next Monday in Brisbane.

Shepolopolo honor

Tournament newcomers Zambia grabbed their first-ever win with a resounding 3-1 victory over Costa Rica.

The electrifying match saw Lushomo Mweemba score the fastest goal of the tournament, sending the Zambian fans into a frenzy just 131 seconds into the game.

Her exquisite volley from Avell Chitundu's corner kick rocketed into the net, marking the Copper Queens' opening goal in their history.

Adding to the historical milestones, Barbra Banda notched the 1,000th goal in World Cup history.

Zambia's Barbra Banda takes a shot on goal as Costa Rica's Fabiola Villalobos (R) watches during the Women's World Cup Group C match between Costa Rica and Zambia, Hamilton, New Zealand, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo)

The 23-year-old striker coolly converted a penalty kick in the 31st minute.

While the result of the match didn't impact the knockout stage qualifications, it served as a defining moment for Zambia, as they left the World Cup on an emotional high, filled with pride and joy for securing their maiden win.

The Women's World Cup has been a rollercoaster of emotions and dramatic upsets, with Zambia's historic victory standing out as a testament to the passion and resilience that fuels the beautiful game.

Too hot to handle

Meanwhile, Japan dazzled with their lightning-fast counterattacking brilliance, securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Spain in Group C.

Hinata Miyazawa stole the spotlight with a brace, while Riko Ueki also contributed a goal and played a crucial role in her teammate's success.

Defying the odds and with only 22% possession, Japan showcased a masterful display of counterattacking football, converting their three attempts on goal before half-time to stun the Spaniards.

The match witnessed a tactical battle between the two teams, with Spain enjoying the lion's share of possession but struggling to penetrate Japan's defensive setup.

Japan, on the other hand, remained calm, defended with depth and executed their counterattacks with precision, leaving the Spanish defense in shambles.

Hinata Miyazawa opened the floodgates with a beautifully crafted goal, followed by Riko Ueki's clinical finish after some mesmerizing team play.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scores their first goal against Spain during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 match at the Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand, July 31, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Miyazawa soon struck again, completing her brace with composure and skill.

In the 82nd minute, substitute Mina Tanaka left the Spanish defense in awe with a magnificent solo effort, sealing Japan's victory with a thunderous shot into the top left corner.

Japan's remarkable performance in this group stage further solidifies their status as a formidable title contender, a team that has previously won the World Cup in 2011 and finished as runners-up in 2015.

Their exceptional counterattacking prowess has been a sight to behold, and as they gear up to face Group A runner-up Norway in the round of 16, Japan remains a force to be reckoned with in this thrilling Women's World Cup campaign.

Home advantage

Australia came back with a vengeance, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over Canada to advance to the last 16.

The co-hosts utilized their home-turf advantage by delivering a statement performance that left the Olympic champions shattered.

With their backs against the wall after a heart-wrenching 3-2 defeat to Nigeria, the Australian Matildas embraced the pressure and unleashed their might in front of a roaring crowd of 27,706 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Hayley Raso, the Real Madrid star, opened the scoring with a sensational strike in the ninth minute, capitalizing on a delightful low cross from captain Steph Catley.

Australia's Hayley Raso and Canada's Julia Grosso in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, July 31, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Australia thought they had a second goal before the break, but it was controversially disallowed.

Undeterred, Raso, fueled by determination, made no mistake in their very next attack, converting from close range with a clinical finish.

Canada, left shell-shocked and needing a comeback, made four changes at halftime in a desperate attempt to turn the tide.

But the Matildas, rampant and unyielding, showed no mercy, as Mary Fowler and Steph Catley added two more goals to their tally, securing an emphatic victory.

With this impressive triumph, Australia claimed the top spot in Group B, finishing ahead of Nigeria.

They now brace themselves for a challenging clash against the second-placed team from Group D in the round of 16, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Unfortunately, it marked the end of the road for Canada, who came agonizingly close but fell short in their quest for advancement.