The selection of the hosts for the men's 2030 FIFA World Cup has been postponed, as FIFA member federations failed to reach a consensus on bid campaign regulations and the final voting date.

Initially slated for a meeting in September of next year, the crucial vote by approximately 200 FIFA member federations has now been rescheduled for the last quarter of 2024.

FIFA has expressed its intention to finalize bid rules during a council meeting before the end of October, followed by the official launch of the bidding process.

In outlining the basic requirements for the 48-team, 104-game tournament, FIFA emphasized the need for 14 stadiums, of which only seven may be newly constructed.

Additionally, bidding nations must provide "explicit public commitments" to human rights and climate action, ensure worker protections, and uphold the principle of non-interference with journalists and human rights defenders involved in World Cup-related activities.

Recent reports from Greece suggested that a speculated joint bid led by Saudi Arabia, featuring Egypt as a co-host for the 2030 World Cup, will not proceed.

Although Saudi Arabian football officials have not confirmed this development publicly, their focus might shift toward a bid for the 2034 World Cup, aligning with the kingdom's ambitious goals in the global football landscape.

Nonetheless, the possibility of Saudi involvement in the 2030 World Cup bid cannot be entirely dismissed.

If revived, it could bring the tournament back to Asia just eight years after Qatar's hosting in 2022, likely scheduled for November-December during the European club season.

Europe has already expressed its firm commitment to bidding for the 2030 World Cup, with Spain, Portugal, and neighboring Morocco forming a joint venture.

Ukraine has also joined this bid as a participating nation.

In South America, there is a strong desire to commemorate the centenary of the World Cup, with the original 1930 host Uruguay leading a four-nation bid alongside Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay.

Even if the South American bid is unsuccessful, Uruguay may still be honored as the inaugural host by being granted the opportunity to stage some of the 104 games at the historic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

FIFA has emphasized the need for "additional consultation with all key stakeholders" for the 2030 World Cup, which will mark the centenary of men's football's most prestigious tournament.

Women's world cup

The vote to determine the host of the 2027 Women's World Cup is scheduled for May 17 next year, and FIFA has chosen Bangkok as the venue for its annual meeting where the decision will be made.

Four candidates are in contention for the tournament: Brazil, South Africa, a joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, and a United States-Mexico joint bid.

With the United States, Mexico, and Canada already set to host the first 48-team men's World Cup in 2026, FIFA has also decided to award the 2025 Club World Cup to the United States as a test event.

This expanded tournament, featuring 32 teams, might also involve shared hosting with Canada and Mexico.

Indonesia

Indonesia has been chosen as the host for another men's age-group tournament shortly after being stripped of the men's Under-20 World Cup due to objections raised by the country's Muslim-majority population regarding Israel's participation.

Indonesia will now host the men's Under-17 World Cup in November, a tournament for which Israel did not qualify.

This decision comes after Peru lost its hosting rights in April due to delays in preparations.

Both Indonesia and Peru were initially selected four years ago as hosts for the respective 2021 editions of these tournaments, which were ultimately canceled because of the global pandemic.

In women's youth tournaments set for 2024, Colombia has been awarded the hosting rights for the Under-20 Women's World Cup, while the Dominican Republic will stage the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

Despite the postponement of the men's 2030 World Cup host selection, FIFA remains committed to ensuring thorough consultations and meticulous preparations for this landmark tournament in men's football and continuing to promote and develop women's football through upcoming competitions.