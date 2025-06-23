Real Madrid’s 3-1 Club World Cup win over Pachuca was marred by an alleged incident of racial abuse directed at Antonio Rudiger, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

The German defender reportedly informed his teammates he was racially abused late in Sunday’s match following a clash with Pachuca captain Gustavo Cabral.

It remains unclear whether the abuse came from a player or someone in the crowd.

“That’s what Rudiger said, and we believe him,” Alonso told reporters post-match. “It’s important to have zero tolerance in these kinds of situations. FIFA is investigating – that’s all I can say.”

Referee Ramon Abatti signaled the start of FIFA’s three-step anti-racism protocol by crossing his arms in front of his chest. FIFA has yet to issue a formal comment.

Despite the controversy, Real overcame an early setback when Raul Asencio was shown a red card in the seventh minute for dragging down Salomon Rondon. Already missing star forward Kylian Mbappe due to illness, Alonso’s side showed grit.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 35th minute, and Arda Guler doubled the lead before halftime. Federico Valverde volleyed in a third with 20 minutes to go before Elias Montiel’s deflected strike gave Pachuca a late consolation.

The win propelled Real to the top of Group H with four points, level with Red Bull Salzburg, who drew 0-0 with Al Hilal in Washington, D.C. Real face Salzburg next, while Al Hilal lurk just two points behind, leaving the group finely balanced.

Elsewhere, Juventus sealed qualification from Group G with a 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca. Kenan Yildiz starred with a brace and an assist, continuing his breakout tournament. He forced an own goal from Abdelmounaim Boutouil six minutes in, rifled a rocket into the top corner for the second, and added a third after 70 minutes. Dusan Vlahovic converted a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win.

Wydad’s Thembinkosi Lorch briefly gave the Moroccans hope with a classy chip to make it 2-1 after 25 minutes, sparking euphoric celebrations from the traveling support. But Juve weathered the pressure, with Andrea Cambiaso striking the post before the Italians pulled away.

In Group G’s other tie, Manchester City obliterated Al Ain 6-0, with Ilkay Gundogan and teenager Claudio Echeverri stealing the show. Gundogan, linked with a move to Galatasaray, lobbed the keeper for City’s opener and later tapped in a slick team goal. Echeverri netted from a free kick in his full debut, while Erling Haaland added a penalty before halftime.

Second-half goals from Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki wrapped up an emphatic City win, booking their place in the last 16 alongside Juventus.