FIFA has postponed its decision on the Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from international football until after the Paris Olympics, citing requests from both parties for additional time to present their positions.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) submitted the proposal in May, following the conflict in Gaza, prompting FIFA to order an urgent legal evaluation and schedule an extraordinary council meeting in July to address the issue.

On Thursday, FIFA announced that the legal assessment will now be shared with its council by Aug. 31.

"Following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness," FIFA said on its X account.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11, with group matches for the men's soccer tournament starting on July 24.

Israel qualified for the men's tournament and will play Mali, Paraguay, and Japan in the group phase.

A report this week by lawyers who specialize in international law called on FIFA to ban Israel for violating several of FIFA's statutes related to human rights and humanitarian objectives.

Since an Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas that Israel says killed more than 1,200 people, Israel's Gaza offensive has left more than 38,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza health officials.

Critics have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, which Israel denies.

Israel says its strikes are targeted at Hamas members and aimed at preventing another attack like the one on Oct. 7.