FIFA will seek independent legal advice before convening an extraordinary council meeting by July 25 to decide on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international football due to the conflict with Hamas.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the plan at the FIFA congress on Friday, following speeches from representatives of the Palestinian and Israeli football federations to the 211 member associations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 74th FIFA Congress, Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"FIFA will mandate, as of now, independent legal expertise to analyze the three requests (from the Palestinian Football Association) and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way," Infantino said.

"This legal assessment will have to allow for inputs and claims of both member associations. The results and the recommendations ... will be forwarded to the FIFA Council.

"Due to the urgency of the situation, an extraordinary FIFA Council will be convened and will take place before July 25 to review the results of the legal assessment and to take the decisions that are appropriate."

The Palestine Football Association's proposal to 211 member federations called for "appropriate sanctions, with immediate effect, against Israeli teams," according to FIFA documents released a month before the congress and council meeting in Bangkok.

The motion noted "international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza," and cited FIFA's statutory commitments on human rights and against discrimination.

The Palestinian association wrote that "all the football infrastructure in Gaza has been either destroyed or seriously damaged, including the historic stadium of Al-Yarmuk," and said it had support for the motion from the federations of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen.