FIFA has unveiled a landmark $355 million payout to clubs worldwide under its expanded Club Benefits Programme (CBP) for the 2026 World Cup, a move designed to reward teams for their crucial role in nurturing and releasing players for national duty.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, represents a nearly 70% increase from the $209 million distributed after the 2022 Qatar tournament and marks the first time clubs will receive compensation not only for the finals but also for players released during World Cup qualifiers.

Broader net

This expanded CBP stems from a 2023 memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), strengthening collaboration and creating a more equitable framework for global football.

Historically, the CBP has recognized clubs’ contributions since its inception in 2010, distributing funds to 440 teams across 51 FIFA member associations after the 2022 World Cup.

With the 2026 qualifiers now included, thousands more clubs stand to benefit, reflecting FIFA’s push for inclusivity and acknowledgment of development pathways.

Payment mechanics and scope

Compensation is calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, covering time away with national teams, including preparation periods, and extending to players registered in the two years prior to the tournament.

Clubs also receive payments if a player named to a final squad is replaced due to injury before the first match.

While exact per-day figures for 2026 remain undisclosed, the structure mirrors the 2022 formula, ensuring broad support for clubs globally.

FIFA and ECA perspectives

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the programme as a “financial recognition of the huge contribution that so many clubs and their players around the world make to the staging of both the qualifiers and the final tournament.”

ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi emphasized that clubs are central to national team success, calling the initiative “innovative” and a vital acknowledgment of football’s development chain from grassroots to elite competition.

Expanding horizons

The 2026 tournament, set for June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams – up from 32 – playing 104 matches across 16 venues.

This unprecedented expansion increases the number of participating clubs and players, amplifying the CBP’s reach and reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to balancing the demands of club and international football.

By distributing funds to a wider pool of clubs, FIFA aims to address fixture congestion, player welfare, and revenue sharing, particularly in a post-pandemic era where balancing club and country commitments remains a critical challenge.