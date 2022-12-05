After putting on what was arguably his best performance against Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kylian Mbappe was awarded man of the match, but he did not shy away from off-field controversy by refusing to pose in front of the Budweiser logo, hiding the logo on the trophy, and also refusing to speak to the press according to wide reports.

Unfortunately, this has drawn strong criticism, and FIFA may feel compelled to fine him.

According to reports, the on-fire French star purposefully hid the name of the brand in "Man of the Match" photoshoots due to his unwillingness to be associated with Budweiser, one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Instead of Mbappe, France's Hugo Lloris was joined in the press zone by fellow countrymen Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Raphael Varane and others.

A FIFA fine seems to be in place for the French Football Federation (FFF) as a result of Mbappe skipping the required post-match media obligations.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has defended himself by claiming that he has nothing personal against journalists and that he "just needed to focus" on the competition.

The 23-year-old sensational talent added that if need be, the French Federation should not pay for his personal decision as he can undertake the fine himself.

This year "Donatello" as Presnel Kimpembe calls him, has been no stranger to negative publicity.

He has made it clear that he was dissatisfied at Paris Saint-Germain because he was unable to exercise the level of influence over team decisions that he had been promised when he signed his new contract.

Nonetheless, Mbappe has not let his off-field drama affect his on-field performances.

Mbappe currently sits at the Qatar World Cup top spot in the goal-scoring charts after finding the net five times and providing several assists.