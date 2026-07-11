Fans will soon have the chance to own a piece of World Cup history after FIFA announced it will sell authenticated fragments of the natural grass pitch used in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The collectibles, marketed as the "2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the Pitch," feature genuine sections of the championship field permanently preserved in premium acrylic displays. FIFA says each item includes authentication features and is designed as a lasting keepsake from one of soccer's biggest events.

"Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Piece of the Pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake," FIFA says in the product description on its official online store.

"Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events."

The entry-level Foundation Edition is priced at $450, while higher-end versions range into the thousands of dollars. The premium Hero Edition, which sells for as much as $3,000, includes a larger section of the pitch along with exclusive memorabilia such as a gold-etched commemorative ticket, a miniature World Cup ball and other display items.

Each collectible is engraved with details including the official 2026 FIFA World Cup logo, MetLife Stadium, the date of the final on July 19, 2026, and the match result.

FIFA said orders will not be shipped until after the final is played and, for now, deliveries are limited to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The sale comes as the temporary natural grass field installed for the World Cup is scheduled to be removed once the tournament ends.

MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, normally uses an artificial playing surface for American football. To meet FIFA's tournament requirements, organizers installed a specially prepared natural grass pitch for the World Cup, which must be dismantled before the stadium returns to NFL use.

Rather than discarding the field, FIFA is transforming sections of the turf into authenticated collectibles, creating a new revenue stream while giving supporters an opportunity to own a tangible piece of the tournament.

The initiative also arrives amid the long-running debate over natural grass versus artificial turf. Many NFL players have argued that natural grass provides a safer playing surface and may reduce the risk of lower-body injuries, while FIFA has consistently required natural grass for its flagship competitions.

Preparing MetLife Stadium for the World Cup required extensive modifications, including the installation of the temporary grass surface to satisfy FIFA's standards for international competition.

The "Piece of the Pitch" collection continues a growing trend of sports organizations turning iconic match-used items into premium memorabilia. Limited availability has already fueled strong demand, with some editions selling out shortly after launch.