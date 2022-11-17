FIFA on Wednesday unveiled the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the 2022 football World Cup tournament that will be held in Qatar.

The unveiling took place at the FIFA Fan Festival, the official fan zone in Al Bidda Park in the center of Doha.

The site will be able to host 40,000 fans at a time once the football extravaganza kicks off.

Matches will be screened on big displays and the zone will also host music concerts and other performances.

FIFA Fan Festival will officially open on Nov. 19, a day before the tournament kicks off.

Hayya Card holders were able to experience a soft opening on Wednesday.

The card is similar to the Fan ID scheme introduced in 2018 for the World Cup in Russia.

Fans will use the digital Hayya Cards to enter Qatar and can only enter a World Cup stadium if they present a card.

Public transport in Doha will be free for holders of the Hayya Card, issued by the Qatari government.

Alcohol sales are strictly regulated in the majority-Muslim emirate.

But Qatar consented to respect FIFA commercial deals when it asked to be host in 2009.

Budweiser, a sponsor since the 1980s, will be the only beer on sale at the FIFA Fan Festival.