FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged the organization’s full support to England defender Jess Carter following her public revelation that she has been subjected to racist abuse during Euro 2025.

Carter, who is Black, announced Sunday that she will step away from social media for the remainder of the tournament in response to the abuse.

The 27-year-old has started all four of England’s matches at the tournament. In Thursday’s quarterfinal against Sweden, the Lionesses conceded two goals in the first half, with Carter facing criticism for her performance.

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham condemned the abuse and said the FA has been in contact with U.K. police, who are in touch with the relevant social media platform, to “ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.”

“We stand with Jess. We stand with every player and every individual who has suffered from racist abuse. No player should be discriminated against in any way; they should be free to be at their very best on the pitch,” Infantino said in a statement.

“In this instance, we will be offering our support with any further action required, as well as sharing data for appropriate action to be taken against any perpetrators.”

European football’s governing body UEFA, Carter’s club Gotham FC, the National Women’s Soccer League and the Lionesses also posted statements in support of the player.

Carter’s teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy said in an Instagram post that she planned to come off social media as well.