FIFA is expected to announce on Thursday that the U.S. and the U.K. will be selected as hosts for the expanded Women’s World Cup, which will grow from 32 to 48 teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino informed European football officials that the U.S. is the only nation to express interest in hosting the 2031 edition, with the potential for other CONCACAF countries, likely including Mexico, to join the bid.

Infantino also said FIFA has received just one "valid bid" to host the 2035 edition, from the British member federations, centered on England.

Spanish football officials said last week they hoped to bid, possibly with Portugal and Morocco, in a repeat of the co-hosting plan for the men’s 2030 World Cup.

Infantino's comments to the annual meeting of UEFA appeared to rule out a Spain bid.

"So the path is there for the Women’s World Cup to take place in 2031 and 2035 in some great countries," the FIFA president said, "to boost even more the women’s football movement."

FIFA is scheduled to confirm the Women's World Cup hosts next year. The 2027 edition, with 32 teams, will be hosted by Brazil.