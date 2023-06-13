In a lackluster display that left fans disheartened, Germany's uninspired performance in a 3-3 draw against Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the team's ongoing struggles.

With the European Championship looming just one year away, alarm bells are ringing within the country as they question their ability to compete on home soil.

Amid the gloom, it was Kai Havertz who emerged as the team's saving grace on Tuesday.

Introduced as a substitute, he not only found the back of the net but also earned a crucial penalty that led to Joshua Kimmich's last-gasp equalizer in injury time.

Although this prevented Germany from suffering a second consecutive defeat following their 3-2 loss against Belgium in March, it did little to assuage concerns regarding recurring issues, thereby casting doubts on coach Hansi Flick's capacity to address them effectively.

As Havertz and Kimmich's goals rippled through the net, Flick's countenance remained stoic. It was evident that the coach found little solace in their late heroics, haunted by the lackluster performance that preceded the dramatic turnaround.

Despite Germany's World Cup debacle in Qatar, the German Football Federation remained committed to Flick, appointing former national team striker and coach Rudi Voller as the sporting director to support him in his quest for redemption, taking the reins from Oliver Bierhoff.

However, thus far, there is little indication that the team's Qatar woes have been appropriately rectified.

The match against Ukraine echoed a familiar narrative of German dominance in possession and creative chances, intertwined with costly errors.

All three Ukrainian goals were a product of these mistakes.

Julian Brandt's wayward pass paved the way for Viktor Tsyhankov's equalizer, while another blunder from Nico Schlotterbeck preceded Ukraine's second goal.

A difficult ball from Brandt to Matthias Ginter would later result in Tsyhankov's second goal, completing the trifecta for Ukraine.

"We must eradicate these mistakes at the back and up front," lamented Kimmich, relieved that his heroics spared Germany from the ignominy of suffering their first-ever defeat against Ukraine.

However, the result failed to mask the team's glaring shortcomings. Germany began the match with promise but lacked the precision required to break down Ukraine's resilient defense once the visitors settled into the game.

"We must continue to work on it," urged Flick, still grappling with the quest for a settled defense. "We started with three at the back and then transitioned to a back four, adopting a 4-3-3 formation. These are processes we must endure."

The frustrated home supporters made their discontent known, as whistles reverberated throughout the stadium, bemoaning Germany's inability to breach their opponent's resolute defense.

Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, making his first appearance in 15 months, shared his exasperation, stating, "It's immensely frustrating because the goals stemmed from mistakes. While individual errors are part of the game, we must take greater control of the situation. It has been an ongoing issue for some time now, and we have one year until the European Championship to address it; otherwise, the road ahead will be arduous."

Germany's next challenge lies in Warsaw, where they will face Poland on Friday before returning home to host Colombia in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday.

Having already secured their spot in Euro 2024 as hosts, Germany's focus must now turn to rectifying their flaws and rejuvenating the team's spirit before the continental showcase.