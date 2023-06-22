When Hansi Flick took charge of the German national team in 2021, he brought with him an impressive winning streak and a pledge to lead the four-time world champions back to their former glory.

However, after suffering a shocking 2-0 defeat at home against Colombia on Tuesday, Flick's early credit seems to have dwindled rapidly.

The Germans, who are set to host Euro 2024, have stumbled in their recent international matches, losing to Poland and settling for a 3-3 draw against war-ravaged Ukraine this month.

German media outlets wasted no time in questioning Flick's suitability for the job, conducting online polls that asked, "Is he the right man for the job?" Kicker football magazine chimed in with a scathing comment, stating, "A year before the Euros, it appears that the coach and his team have lost their way entirely."

With less than a year to prepare a squad for the continental tournament and reignite enthusiasm in the nation, Germany finds themselves in a precarious position.

They required two late goals to salvage a draw against Ukraine, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat in Warsaw last Friday.

Their performance against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen was even more disheartening, as Flick's players lacked urgency and failed to make an impact in the attack.

Germany have won just one of their last five matches since their shocking group stage exit from the World Cup in December, and they have managed to secure victories in only three of their last 11 outings.

When Flick assumed the managerial role two years ago, Germany had just experienced a round-of-16 exit at the Euros in 2021, following their first World Cup group stage elimination in over 80 years in 2018.

Flick appeared to be the ideal candidate for the job, given his remarkable six-trophy run with Bayern Munich in 2020 and his successful stint as Joachim Loew's assistant coach, which culminated in Germany's triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

However, despite his assurances that the team will undergo a significant transformation in their upcoming internationals in September, Flick now finds himself backed against the wall.

"We will witness a different team," Flick affirmed. "We will stabilize and fine-tune our squad. We remain optimistic for September because we firmly believe in the talent and potential of our team."

Germany is scheduled to face Japan on Sept. 9, followed by a clash against France three days later.

They will then embark on a journey to North America to take on the United States on Oct. 14.

However, German fans are growing increasingly impatient, as they have yet to witness any clear signs of a resurgence in recent months.

"Flick's proclamation that things 'will be different in September' now sounds like nothing more than a morale-boosting slogan," criticized Kicker.

As the one-year countdown to the Euros begins, so does the countdown for Flick to deliver on his promises by September.

The pressure is mounting, and Flick must quickly find a way to rejuvenate the team and regain the trust of disillusioned supporters.