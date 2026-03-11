With Barcelona's socios preparing to vote on Sunday, challenger Victor Font has publicly urged Lionel Messi to speak out about claims that president Joan Laporta blocked the Argentine’s return to the club in 2023.

The request follows explosive remarks from former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who alleged that Laporta personally stopped the move out of fear of losing control within the club.

Font, who is running against Laporta in the election, said clarity from Messi could help members make an informed decision when they head to the polls.

“I don’t think Messi will say anything before Sunday,” Font said Tuesday. “But I hope he tells the truth so that socios are not misled by Laporta or distracted by the optimism created by Hansi Flick and the young players.”

Unfinished story

Messi’s relationship with Barcelona has remained one of the most emotional chapters in the club’s history.

The Argentine spent nearly two decades at the Catalan giants, rising through La Masia before becoming the club’s greatest player between 2003 and 2021.

Laporta returned to the presidency in 2021, promising to keep Messi at Camp Nou. Yet Barcelona’s severe financial crisis, worsened by the pandemic and previous mismanagement, made it impossible to register a new contract under La Liga rules.

Despite negotiations and Messi’s willingness to accept a pay cut, the deal collapsed. The Argentine left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, a moment that stunned fans and reshaped the club’s future.

Unrealized reunion

Two years later, hopes of a reunion emerged when Messi’s contract with PSG expired in 2023. Barcelona explored a return for their former captain, and the possibility quickly stirred excitement among supporters.

According to Xavi, who was coaching the team at the time, the club was close to completing the move. In a recent interview, he claimed that financial approval had been secured and that Messi was ready to come back.

Xavi said the plan collapsed after Laporta intervened, warning that Messi’s return could create a “war” inside the club and shift the balance of power.

Laporta has strongly rejected those accusations. The president insists the decision ultimately came from Messi’s camp, led by his father Jorge, who preferred a move away from the intense spotlight of European football.

Messi instead joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, beginning a new chapter in the United States.

Election tensions rise

The contrasting accounts have resurfaced just days before Barcelona members choose their next president.

Font has positioned himself as the candidate of transparency and reform. He has argued that the truth about Messi’s failed comeback matters to socios who still view the Argentine as the symbol of Barcelona’s identity.

Laporta, meanwhile, has focused his campaign on stability and progress. Under his leadership, the club has worked to recover financially while rebuilding its squad around emerging talents such as Lamine Yamal, with coach Hansi Flick guiding the team through a promising new era.

Polls suggest Laporta remains the favorite, but Xavi’s remarks have injected fresh drama into a race that once seemed routine.

Messi’s silence

For now, Messi has stayed out of the debate. The Inter Miami star has rarely intervened in Barcelona’s internal politics, and there is little expectation he will break that pattern before Sunday’s vote.

Still, the controversy highlights the lasting influence Messi holds over the club. Even years after leaving Camp Nou, his name continues to shape the narrative around Barcelona’s leadership and future direction.