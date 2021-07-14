The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Tuesday unveiled the fixture for the upcoming 2021/22 season of the top- Süper Lig.
The new season will kick off on Aug, 13 and will continue through to May 22, 2022.
Reigning champions Beşiktaş will begin its campaign at home, Vodafone Park, hosting Rizespor in Istanbul.
Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, on the other hand, will start the season on the road against newcomers.
The Yellow Canaries will take on Adana Demirspor while the Lions will play Giresunspor.
The first of Istanbul derbies, the biggest showcases in Süper Lig, will be played between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray in game week 10 at Vodafone Park.
Seen as one of the biggest derbies in the world, Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe at Türk Telekom Stadium in a game week 13.
In game week 17, Fenerbahçe will take on Beşiktaş at Ülker Stadium.
Game week 1 Fıxtures:
Giresunspor - Galatasaray
Fatih Karagümrük - Gaziantep
Beşiktaş - Rizespor
Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor
Antalyaspor - Göztepe
Sivasspor - Konyaspor
Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahçe
Medipol Başakşehir - Alanyaspor
Altay - Kayserispor
Hatayspor - Kasımpaşa
