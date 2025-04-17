Football legacy often dictates loyalty, but Gianluigi Buffon’s son has flipped the script.

Seventeen-year-old Louis Thomas Buffon, son of Italian goalkeeping icon Gianluigi Buffon, has chosen to represent Czechia over Italy, marking a rare case of a footballing dynasty split across national lines.

Buffon Sr., widely hailed as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history, devoted his legendary career to Italy, lifting the 2006 World Cup.

Yet his son, born to Czech model Alena Seredova, has opted to align with his maternal roots.

Currently with Pisa’s youth academy, Louis began his journey at Juventus’ academy – just like his father. But when the call came, it was from Prague, not Rome.

This surprise decision echoes a rare but fascinating pattern in international football: family members, often fathers and sons or brothers, representing different countries on the global stage.

Family divides

Lukakus' dual legacy

Belgium’s powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku forged a different path from his father, Roger Lukaku, who wore the colors of Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo).

Born and raised in Belgium, Romelu Lukaku rose to prominence with Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United – ultimately choosing his birthplace over his Congolese roots.

Carragher turns Maltese

Former England and Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher wore the Three Lions jersey with pride.

But his son James Carragher, 22, now plies his trade at Wigan Athletic and has opted to represent Malta, drawing on family roots from both Malta and Ireland.

Alcantara's divided by the ball

The Alcantara family is split in two.

Patriarch Mazinho was part of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning squad.

His son Rafinha followed suit, choosing the Selecao.

Meanwhile, older brother Thiago, after blossoming at Barcelona and shining with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, selected Spain as his footballing nation.

Sane's European leap

Souleyman Sane, born in Senegal, represented the West African nation during his playing days.

But his son, Leroy Sane, who made his name at Schalke, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich, pledged allegiance to Germany, where he was born and raised.

George Weah’s American dream

Ballon d’Or winner George Weah flew Liberia’s flag during his legendary career.

His son, Timothy Weah, born in New York and now at Juventus, chose the United States, donning the Stars and Stripes in World Cup and international action.

Kvaratskhelia's Caucasus split

PSG’s rising star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia represents Georgia, but his father Badri Kvaratskhelia turned out for Azerbaijan during his playing days.

A tale of two nations, one family.

In a sport obsessed with heritage and history, these choices highlight a more modern reality: identity is often layered, and national colors are no longer solely passed from father to son.