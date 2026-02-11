On a battered five-a-side field carved out of rubble and shattered buildings, Jabalia Youth faced Al-Sadaqa in the Gaza Strip’s first organized soccer tournament in more than two years.

The game finished in a draw, as did the following match between Beit Hanoun and Al-Shujaiya.

The scorelines mattered little. Fans pressed against the chain-link fence at Palestine Pitch in the devastated Tal al-Hawa district of Gaza City, cheering every touch and rattling the metal in rhythm.

Boys scrambled up a cracked concrete wall for a better view, while others peered through gaps in the ruins. A lone drumbeat echoed across the wreckage, carrying the sound of soccer back into a city that has missed it.

Palestinian football players take part in a friendly five-a-side tournament on a pitch surrounded by buildings destroyed during a two-year Israeli offensive, Gaza City, Palestine, Feb. 9, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Youssef Jendiya, 21, a Jabalia Youth player from an area of Gaza largely depopulated and bulldozed by Israeli forces, described his feelings at being back on the pitch.

“Confused. Happy, sad, joyful, happy.”

“People search for water in the morning, food, bread. Life is a little difficult. But there is a little left of the day when you can come and play soccer and express some of the joy inside you,” he said.

“You come to the stadium missing many of your teammates, killed, injured or those who traveled for treatment. So the joy is incomplete.”

Four months after a cease-fire ended major fighting in Gaza, there has been almost no reconstruction.

Israeli forces have ordered residents out of nearly two-thirds of the strip, crowding more than 2 million people into a sliver along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

The former site of Gaza City’s 9,000-seat Yarmouk Stadium, which Israeli forces leveled during the war and used as a detention center, now houses displaced families in white tents clustered on what was once the pitch.

For this week’s tournament, the Football Association cleared rubble from a collapsed wall along a half-sized field, installed a fence and swept debris off the old artificial turf.

By taking part, the teams were “delivering a message,” said Amjad Abu Awda, 31, a Beit Hanoun player.

“That no matter what happened in terms of destruction and war, we continue playing and living. Life must continue.”