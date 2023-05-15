Barcelona, amid the absence of the legendary Lionel Messi, triumphantly celebrate their conquest of the Spanish league by overpowering Espanyol 4-2 in a riveting encounter Sunday.

Unfortunately, the festivities were dampened by a group of unruly Espanyol fans storming the field and causing the Barcelona players to make a hasty retreat to the sanctuary of the locker room.

Displaying an impressive performance, Robert Lewandowski's brace propelled the Catalan club to their first league title since 2019, with four rounds still remaining in the competition.

Barcelona players celebrate winning La Liga after beating Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain, May 15, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

This glorious feat arrives two years after Messi's departure amid the club's financial turmoil.

Notably, the last instance Barcelona reveled in a league victory without the influential presence of "La Pulga" dates back to the 1998-99 season.

Messi joined the first team in 2004-05 and clinched the league title in his debut campaign.

However, the jubilant atmosphere on the pitch was short-lived as a deluge of fervent Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind the goal charged toward the Barcelona players, singing and reveling in the center.

Security personnel swiftly intervened, but riot police had to fortify the tunnel entrance to prevent the unruly fans from infiltrating.

Regrettably, the supporters resorted to hurling chairs and other objects in their frustration.

Besides Lewandowski's heroics, Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde also contributed to Barcelona's triumph by finding the back of the net.

With this victory, Barcelona now boast an impressive total of 27 league titles, trailing their arch-rivals Real Madrid by a mere eight.

Atletico Madrid, currently placed third, languish 16 points behind after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Elche, who currently occupy the bottom spot in the league standings.

Securing an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches, Barcelona emphatically claimed the top spot, establishing a 14-point lead over Madrid, who secured a 1-0 victory against Getafe on Saturday.

A remarkable defensive record, conceding only 13 goals throughout the season, cements Barcelona's dominance, surpassing any other club by a staggering margin of 14 goals.

The team has also accumulated an impressive tally of 25 clean sheets.

Exultant at their remarkable accomplishment, Barcelona coach Xavi expressed his elation, stating, "It's an exhilarating feeling, a testament to a job well done. This triumph provides the club's project with much-needed stability. The league title signifies that we have followed the correct path and must continue to do so."

Previously, Barcelona clinched the Spanish Super Cup in January, marking their first major trophy following Messi's departure.

This achievement arrives as a welcome outcome following President Joan Laporta's proactive measures to restructure the club's debt and rejuvenate the squad with the addition of notable players such as Lewandowski, Kounde, and Raphinha.

Laporta joined the players in the locker room to revel in the celebrations.

Lewandowski wasted no time in making an impact during the match, opening the scoring in the 11th minute from close range after a well-executed cross from Balde.

The 19-year-old left-back showcased his prowess by doubling Barcelona's lead just nine minutes later, capitalizing on a pass from Pedri to secure his first league goal for the club.

Lewandowski, leading the league's scoring charts with an impressive 21 goals, struck again in the 40th minute, converting a low cross from Raphinha during a swift counterattack.

Kounde further bolstered Barcelona's advantage in the 53rd minute, heading the ball into the net following a long pass from Frenkie de Jong.