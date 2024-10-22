Former Manchester United and Uruguay forward Diego Forlan is preparing for his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event next month on home soil.

The 45-year-old, once a standout junior tennis player, has kept his passion for the sport alive since retiring from football in 2019.

Having participated in International Tennis Federation Masters events, Forlan is set to partner with Argentina’s Federico Coria in doubles at the Uruguay Open, a second-tier ATP Challenger event in Montevideo, which starts on Nov. 11.

A post on the tournament’s Instagram account read: “Attention tennis and sports fans!

“This year at the Uruguay Open, we have an UNMISSABLE duo in doubles: Argentine tennis player Federico Coria (currently No. 78 in the ATP ranking) and former Uruguayan football player Diego Forlan.

“Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too!”

Forlan signed for United from Argentine club Independiente in 2002 and was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad that won the 2003 Premier League title and the 2004 FA Cup.

After making 98 appearances and scoring 17 goals, Forlan joined Spanish side Villarreal.

He later played for Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and had stints in Brazil, Japan, Uruguay, India and Hong Kong.

He scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for his country, finishing as joint top scorer at the 2010 World Cup as Uruguay secured a third-place finish in South Africa, and winning the 2011 Copa America.