Former Arsenal, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich goalkeeper Alan Miller died Thursday at the age of 51.

Miller came through Arsenal's academy and remained on the books with the Gunners between 1988 and 1994, leaving on loan on three separate occasions.

Though he only made nine appearances for the London club, he was part of the Arsenal squad that won an English double, the FA Cup and the League Cup, in 1993. He also received a medal for winning the 1994 European Cup Winners Cup, the predecessor of today's Europa League.

Miller's former teammate and Arsenal great Lee Dixon said he was "devastated" to learn about his death.

"Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away. He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend," Dixon wrote on Twitter.

In 1994, Miller moved to Middlesbrough, making 57 appearances for the club.

After three seasons the goalkeeper was taken in by West Bromwich Albion, where he played 93 times in three years.

Miller won his second League Cup title in 2002 with Blackburn. He was an unused substitute in the final.

Miller retired in 2003 due to difficulties with a back injury.