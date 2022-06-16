Former Gaziantep FK head Mehmet Büyükekşi has been elected as the new Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president.

Büyükekşi received 158 out of the 209 TFF delegate votes at the national football body’s Extraordinary Election General Assembly held in Ankara Thursday.

He was elected unopposed since the eight other candidates dropped out after failing to shore up enough votes. who entered the election as the only candidate as a result of the failure of 8 candidates to collect enough signatures, became the new TFF President. Büyükekşi won the votes of 158 out of 209 delegates.

Meanwhile, the football federation also voted on the board of directors and the audit committee as the newly elected TFF President asked all boards and committees to resign.

“From the beginning of my candidacy, I have said that I set out with the principles of trust, justice and transparency. Show that you believe in these principles, that you trust me and the board of directors, with your votes, and you paved the way for success together. You will see, we will talk about very different things here in a year,” he told the delegates’ meeting earlier Thursday.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated Büyükekşi on his election.

“I wish him and the new board of directors success. I sincerely believe that Mr. Büyükekşi and his new administration will do all the necessary work to move Turkish football forward,” the minister said in his message.