Legendary Turkish goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber was discharged from the hospital on Monday after 10 days of treatment for the coronavirus.

Reçber, 46, was hospitalized on March 28 after he tested positive for the virus. He will continue self-isolation at home.

The former goalkeeper played for top clubs like Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Barcelona. He retired from football in 2012.