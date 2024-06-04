France are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024, but their inconsistent performance history, injury woes, and some players' poor form leave Les Bleus with lingering uncertainties.

As World Cup runners-up, they have a favorable draw in Group D, facing the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria. However, coach Didier Deschamps will have to innovate defensively due to Lucas Hernandez's serious knee injury ruling him out of the tournament.

Compounding the challenge, both Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who shone at the 2022 World Cup, are currently struggling, having lost their starting spots at their clubs. This adds to the complexity of France's campaign.

To make matters worse, goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been struggling with injuries this season, and his recent history offers few guarantees that he will be able to maintain his fitness throughout.

France's savoir-faire on the big stage, however, is second to none, and they showed it at the World Cup by reaching the final despite entering the tournament on the back of disappointing performances.

But in 12 years in charge, Deschamps has not won the European Championship, with France's best result under his tenure being a runner-up spot in 2016 on home soil.

In the last edition, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties, a failure they will want to put behind them for good in Germany.

"I didn't win the Euro as a coach, but a lot of coaches didn't win it. After the World Cup, there's nothing bigger than the Euros. We're going to approach the next one with ambition but also with a clear head," Deschamps said.

"I'm well aware that with everything we've done, expectations are getting higher and higher. But experience also reminds us that in a competition, there are stages to go through. That we're one of the favorites, like other teams, after all, there's a certain logic."

For all their defensive woes, France know they can rely on the most lethal weapon in Kylian Mbappe, with Ousmane Dembele having the ability to create chaos like no other player.

Their Paris Saint-Germain teammate Bradley Barcola is also a threat, which led Deschamps to call up the 21-year-old winger for the first time.

With Aurelien Tchouameni recovering from a foot injury, Deschamps also recalled N'Golo Kante, who had not featured for France since June 2022, despite his move to Saudi Arabia.

The indefatigable Kante will be ready to steady the midfield if needed, Deschamps believes.

"He's back to full fitness and with all his experience, I'm convinced that the French team will be stronger with N'Golo Kante," he said.