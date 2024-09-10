France rallied from a sluggish start to defeat neighbors Belgium 2-0 on Monday, with Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-footed drive securing their first points of the Nations League campaign.

The French delivered a strong response, making eight changes to their starting lineup – including the return of Kylian Mbappe – after their 3-1 loss to Italy in Paris last Friday.

Despite early pressure from Belgium, France eventually found their rhythm and took control of the match.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco acknowledged before the game that his side had been too timid and wary of France when they lost 1-0 in the last 16 at the Euros in Düsseldorf 70 days ago.

They came out fighting this time, setting up chances for Lois Openda in a sparkling opening before France found their form.

Kolo Muani gave the hosts a 29th-minute lead after Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels made a one-handed save from Dembele’s scuffed shot, which fell directly to the Paris Saint-Germain striker. Kolo Muani fired home from close range.

Dembele, who always looked dangerous, got his reward in the 57th minute. He maneuvered along the edge of the Belgium box before finding space to fire a superb shot past Casteels.

Belgium hardly threatened until Charles De Ketelaere came on in the 69th minute and quickly got a shot on goal, followed soon after by a pair of tame efforts from skipper Kevin De Bruyne, who had a largely frustrating evening.

Mbappe was brought on in the 67th minute along with Bradley Barcola, who was jeered by the locals after his move to PSG from Olympique Lyonnais last season.

Mbappe looked lively as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, narrowly missing from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved by Casteels in the 86th minute.

Italy won the other Group A2 fixture 2-1 against Israel in Budapest on Monday to open up a three-point advantage. Belgium, which beat Israel 3-1 last Friday in Hungary for security reasons, is level on three points with second-placed France.