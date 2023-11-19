France on Saturday secured the most significant win in the European Championship qualifying, routing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0.

Kylian Mbappe achieved a hat trick, while Warren Zaire-Emery marked his debut with a goal.

The French surpassed Germany's 13-0 win over San Marino in 2006 in their biggest-ever victory in international football. It was also the first time a team had scored 14 goals in a World Cup or European Championship qualifying match.

Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana netted in the first half of the Group B match after France had gone ahead through a third-minute own goal.

France was already assured of the top spot in the group, and manager Didier Deschamps handed 17-year-old Zaire-Emery his debut, making him the youngest France player since 1914.

The teenager became the youngest scorer for France since that date with his goal in the 16th minute, but he was caught on his ankle by Ethan Santos. The Gibraltar defender was sent off, and Zaire-Emery's debut came to a premature end.

With Gibraltar reduced to 10 men, France's biggest-ever win, 10-0 over Azerbaijan in 1995, was clearly within sight.

Adrien Rabiot and Coman's second brought the record closer, and Ousmane Dembele made it 10-0 before Mbappe scored twice to complete his hat trick, his third a delightful long-range effort after he spotted the keeper off his line.

Mbappe overtook Antoine Griezmann to move into third place on France's all-time scorers list with 46 goals, and he is now only five behind Thierry Henry.

Substitute Olivier Giroud, France's all-time top scorer, got in on the act with two late goals to complete the demolition job and move on to 56 goals for his country.

France, who have won all seven group games, will look to maintain that perfect record when they travel to Greece on Tuesday for their final game.

Gibraltar, who suffered their heaviest-ever loss and have yet to score in the qualifying group, end their campaign with a home game against the Netherlands, who secured qualification with a 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.