With the 2026 World Cup in North America just under three weeks away, we assess the leading contenders at the first 48-team finals, with world rankings in brackets:

France (1)

Les Bleus have won the World Cup twice and lost two finals on penalties in the past seven editions. This will be their last tournament before long-serving coach Didier Deschamps steps down. “It’s a strange feeling,” Deschamps said, acknowledging his tenure since 2012.

France beat Brazil 2-1 in March and followed with a 3-1 win over Colombia using a different starting lineup, with both matches played in the U.S.

Unbeaten in nine games since last June, France boast a fearsome attack featuring Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki. They will take some stopping.

Spain (2)

The European champions have not lost since winning Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente’s side operate as a well-drilled unit, with teenage winger Lamine Yamal their standout talent.

The 18-year-old Barcelona player is currently out with a hamstring injury, and reports suggest he could miss the first two group games.

His Barcelona teammate Fermin Lopez is set to miss the tournament with a foot fracture.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, who scored eight goals in 10 appearances for Spain in 2025, has not played since January due to injury.

Even so, La Roja still possess elite quality, including 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and Pedri.

Argentina (3)

Lionel Scaloni’s side are targeting a successful defense of the title they won in 2022.

That tournament marked Lionel Messi’s crowning achievement, and it is difficult to see him reaching those heights again as he turns 39 next month.

Messi, however, remains settled in the U.S. and has 12 goals in 13 MLS appearances for Inter Miami this year.

Argentina also won the 2024 Copa America in the U.S. and topped South American qualifying comfortably.

Beyond Messi, they have significant attacking depth, including Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Nico Paz, the Tenerife-born midfielder now at Como.

England (4)

After several near misses under Gareth Southgate, including defeats in the last two European Championship finals and exits in the 2018 World Cup semifinals and 2022 quarterfinals, England now look to Thomas Tuchel to deliver a first major title since 1966.

England cruised through qualifying but questions remain. They drew with Uruguay and lost to Japan in March friendlies, while key players such as Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer have had uneven campaigns. However, they will hope Harry Kane maintains the prolific form he has shown at Bayern Munich, where he has scored 58 goals this season.

Portugal (5)

Portugal, who have never gone beyond the semifinals, are strong contenders, provided they are not hindered by the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 41, this will be his sixth World Cup. The strength of their midfield, including Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, may prove decisive.

UEFA Nations League winners last year, Portugal were less convincing in qualifying, losing in Ireland when Ronaldo was sent off. He did not feature in their final warmup, a 2-0 friendly win over the U.S. in Atlanta.

Brazil (6)

Brazil’s progress under new coach Carlo Ancelotti will be closely watched. The decision to appoint an Italian reflects ongoing questions about Brazil’s football identity, while their limited depth has been highlighted by the inclusion of Neymar in the squad.

Now 34 and playing for Santos, Neymar has not been capped since 2023, with Vinicius Junior emerging as the team’s attacking leader.

Since winning their fifth title in 2002, Brazil have reached the semifinals only once, the 7-1 defeat to Germany in 2014 on home soil. They finished fifth in South American qualifying, losing six of 18 matches.

“The World Cup will not be won by a perfect team because a perfect team does not exist,” Ancelotti said. “It will be won by the most resilient team.”

Germany (10)

Julian Nagelsmann’s side sit behind the Netherlands, Morocco and Belgium in the rankings, and it would be a stretch to label them favorites for a first World Cup title since 2014.

They exited in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022 and fell in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals as hosts. Still, the quality of Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz ensures Germany cannot be discounted.