Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the France Under-21 football team, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced Monday.

The decision follows Henry’s successful tenure, which saw the Under-23 team earn a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Henry, Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer, took on the French youth coaching role last summer with a contract through June 2025. However, he has chosen to step away for “personal reasons,” according to the FFF.

Henry led Les Bleuets to their first final in an Olympics men’s tournament since winning gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

His young side eventually lost 5-3 after extra time against Spain, ending a promising run that began inauspiciously when Henry had to make several squad changes before the tournament due to some clubs refusing to release their players.

“I would like to thank the FFF and President Philippe Diallo for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Henry, 47, said in an FFF statement.

“Winning an Olympic silver medal for my country will remain one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff, and the fans for giving me this magical experience.”

Federation President Diallo thanked the 1998 World Cup winner for “all the work he accomplished as coach of the Under-21 and Olympic sides.”

“We obviously regret this decision, as Thierry Henry achieved the objectives set for him by winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Diallo said.

“Having followed him throughout this campaign, I witnessed firsthand his great professionalism, rigor, and love for the blue jersey.”