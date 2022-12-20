France footballers Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to abhorrent online racist abuse after their failed attempts to convert penalties during Sunday's World Cup final defeat against champions Argentina, according to the BBC's Monday report.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez heroically denied Coman's penalty kick, while Tchouameni's shot flew wide, as La Albiceleste captured their first world title in 34 years, and their third overall.

Coman's club Bayern Munich have taken a strong stance against racism, posting a powerful message of solidarity and support for the 26-year-old, unequivocally condemning the unfair racist comments made toward him.

"The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," they said on Twitter.

The incident follows the same racist abuses directed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after their Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year.

All three players endured scathing criticism on social media after failing to convert their penalties in the shootout, causing their team's ultimate defeat.

Social media has been abuzz with support for the two French players, with many people feeling that they are being treated unjustly.