Magical Lionel Messi finally guides Argentina to the top of the world as La Albiceleste defeats a Kylian Mbappe-powered France 4-2 in penalties to lift their first World Cup trophy in 36 years.

Argentina captain Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonizing shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.

Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez's shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.