Thierry Henry, the former striker for France and Arsenal, has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, revealing that he believes he "must have been experiencing depression" throughout his career.

The 46-year-old concluded his illustrious 20-year club career in 2014, which also included stints at Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls.

He scored 228 goals for Arsenal during his two spells, winning two Premier League titles before moving to Camp Nou, where he secured a pair of La Liga crowns and the Champions League.

A World Cup winner with Les Bleus, Henry has also managed Arsenal's youth teams, served as an assistant coach for Belgium and held the head coach positions at Monaco and Montreal Impact. He is currently the head coach of France Under-21s.

"Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression," Henry told The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? No. But I adapted to a certain way."

Henry mentioned that it was a challenging period for him during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was managing the Major League Soccer side Montreal.

"I was in isolation in Montreal, and not being able to see my kids for a year was tough," he added.

"Tears were coming alone. Why, I don't know, but maybe they were there for a very long time."