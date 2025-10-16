Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong has signed a new contract keeping him at the club through 2029, the Spanish champions announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Dutch international, who joined from Ajax in 2019, is now in his seventh season with the Catalan club.

During that time, he has won two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies.

“Barça is confident the midfielder will remain a cornerstone of the team’s sporting project thanks to his quality and experience,” the club said in a statement.

Though De Jong endured dips in form early on, he flourished under Hansi Flick last season, forming a dynamic partnership with Pedri González in midfield.

“I always dreamed of playing for Barça, and now that I’m living the dream I’ve had since I was a child, I want to continue pursuing it for many more years. I’m eager to win titles,” De Jong told a news conference.

Signed under former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, De Jong is one of Barcelona’s highest earners. Spanish media reported that he has accepted a pay cut in his new deal, beginning with the 2026-27 season.

De Jong said earlier media reports about his salary were exaggerated and had affected how fans perceived him.

“I won’t tell you what I earn – they’ve always talked about it a lot – but I think the numbers mentioned before were greatly exaggerated,” he said. “That has influenced how people see me, because if they read that Frenkie earns this much or that he’s the highest-paid player in Europe, it has an impact.”

Barcelona tried to sell De Jong in 2022 as part of cost-cutting measures, but the midfielder chose to stay with the club, for which he has made more than 250 appearances.

“I don’t feel undervalued by my teammates, coaches or the club – that’s more a media thing,” De Jong added. “That’s the beauty of football; everyone can have their opinion.”