Saudi Arabia has emerged as the sole contender to host the coveted 2034 World Cup, marking a remarkable triumph that comes on the heels of a series of high-profile forays into the world of sports.

The conservative Gulf monarchy under Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is now striving to redefine its image, alluring tourists and investors while seeking to diversify its economy beyond the realms of oil.

Here's a deep dive into the moves that have catapulted Saudi Arabia into the global sports arena:

Embracing the chill

Saudi Arabia, a nation predominantly composed of arid desert landscapes where summer temperatures soar to a blistering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), made an astonishing choice in October last year.

They were awarded the honor of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games, a decision that sent shockwaves through environmental advocates.

This chilly extravaganza is set to unfold in NEOM, an ambitious $500 billion megacity under construction destined to become a year-round winter sports hub.

As a prelude to the grand spectacle, Riyadh will play host to the 2034 Asian Games, a gargantuan multisport event slated for the same year as the World Cup.

Unveiling their grand aspirations, Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal declared, "Hosting an Olympics is the kingdom's ultimate goal."

F1 roar

The glitzy world of Formula One roared into Jeddah, a city perched on the shores of the Red Sea and a gateway for Mecca-bound pilgrims, in 2021.

The night race along the coastline was nothing short of a spectacle, one of four grand prix events gracing the wealthy Gulf region this year.

However, the 2022 edition was marred by a dramatic attack by Houthi rebels from Yemen, Saudi's war-ravaged neighbor, which sent plumes of black smoke billowing from oil facilities, visible from the circuit during practice sessions.

Football's extravagant affair

The Saudi Pro League, buoyed by the backing of the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle, embarked on an extraordinary shopping spree.

It all started with Al-Nassr's jaw-dropping acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo in January, sealing a staggering two-and-a-half-year deal estimated at a staggering 400 million euros ($421.95 million).

Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Damac, King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

This deal opened the floodgates, with Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema joining Al-Ittihad and Neymar departing the Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal.

A stream of other late-career luminaries followed suit, making their way to the Saudi Pro League.

In October 2021, long before the Pro League's buying bonanza, a Saudi-backed consortium clinched a takeover of the English Premier League's Newcastle United, concluding a prolonged regulatory tussle.

The team's fans, often dubbed a "sleeping giant," rejoiced by adorning Arab headdresses at St. James's Park stadium.

Subsequently, Newcastle's fortunes soared, securing a spot in the current season's Champions League.

Saudi Arabia is poised to host the Club World Cup at the year's end, followed by the 2027 Asian Cup, which now serves as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup.

Furthermore, they are bidding to host the Women's Asian Cup in 2026.

Golfing revolution

Saudi Arabia has revolutionized the landscape of professional golf, with the upstart LIV Golf making headlines.

Following a legal clash with the established US PGA and European tours, LIV Golf announced a sensational merger with its rivals in June.

This groundbreaking deal, set to finalize at the year's end, follows a two-year civil war spurred by LIV's acquisition of players for astronomical sums, leading the U.S. and European circuits to rule them ineligible for certain tournaments, including Europe's illustrious Ryder Cup.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson reaped the rewards, amassing a jaw-dropping $35 million in prize money during the inaugural season, in addition to a reported $150 million simply for agreeing to participate.

Boxing showdowns

Saudi Arabia has become the venue of choice for high-profile boxing clashes, the most recent being world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's split-decision victory in a non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou. Anthony Joshua, another British heavyweight, graced the Saudi ring twice, earning lucrative paydays while deflecting criticism concerning sportswashing allegations.

Tyson Fury in action against Francis Ngannou during the WBC Heavyweight Title fight, Riyadh Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

In December 2019, Joshua secured his redemption against America's Andy Ruiz at the King Abdullah Sports City, before returning in August of the following year to face a formidable opponent in Ukrainian maestro Oleksandr Usyk.

Tennis thrills

This year, Jeddah will witness the Next Gen ATP Finals, showcasing the hottest young men's tennis talent and creating a buzz in the tennis world.

Saudi Arabia was also a strong contender to host this year's WTA Finals, until Cancun, Mexico, was named as the organizer.

Cricket sponsorship

In a surprising move, Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter and one of its wealthiest companies, initiated sponsorship of major events organized by the International Cricket Council.

This includes the men's and women's one-day and T20 World Cups.

Rugged terrain, Dakar rally

Saudi Arabia's unforgiving terrain has been home to the Dakar Rally since 2020, transforming the event's landscape. Last year's edition witnessed a moment of controversy when French driver Philippe Boutron was seriously wounded in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device on his car, as determined by French investigators.

Racing royalty

In the world of horse racing, Saudi Arabia galloped to the forefront with the introduction of the $20 million Saudi Cup, officially the world's richest race.

The 2021 and 2022 editions were both won by Saudi-owned horses, with the 66-1 long shot Emblem Road achieving a memorable victory last year.

Japanese underdog Panthalassa triumphed in this year's race in February, further cementing Saudi Arabia's stature in the equestrian world.