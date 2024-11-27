Galatasaray will look to extend their unbeaten run as they travel to AFAS Stadion on Thursday to face AZ Alkmaar in their fifth Europa League match, aiming to maintain their impressive start to the competition.

The Turkish giants sit in third place with 10 points from four matches, having scored a combined 14 goals in their opening fixtures.

Their thrilling 3-2 win over Tottenham on matchday four capped a dramatic run that included victories over PAOK (3-1) and Elfsborg (4-3), along with a 2-2 draw against Rigas Futbola Skola.

Okan Buruk’s side has been nearly unstoppable in recent weeks, winning their last seven matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 triumph over Bodrum in the Turkish Süper Lig that keeps them five points clear at the top.

However, despite their strong form, Galatasaray’s European away record this season has been shaky.

They suffered a 3-2 loss to Young Boys in Champions League qualifiers and have only managed a draw in their single away match in the Europa League so far, a 2-2 draw with RFS.

They'll need to shake off those setbacks and find success on the road against an AZ Alkmaar side eager to build on a 3-1 victory over Fenerbahçe in their last Europa League outing.

AZ Alkmaar, who are 16th with six points, have been inconsistent in recent weeks but are hoping to continue their fine home form.

After a rocky stretch with losses to Athletic Club and Tottenham, Maarten Martens’s side rebounded with the win over Fenerbahçe, and they’ll be targeting a third consecutive Europa League victory at home for the first time since 2012.

Their recent domestic form has been similarly up-and-down, with a 2-1 defeat to Willem II followed by a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

They’ll look to extend their unbeaten run against Turkish teams in Europe, with four wins and three draws from seven encounters.

Injury concerns continue to affect both sides.

AZ will miss the services of Ibrahim Sadiq, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, while goalkeeper Sem Westerveld and defender Kristijan Belic are also out.

For Galatasaray, Mauro Icardi remains unavailable after rupturing his ACL, while Ismail Jakobs is out with an Achilles injury.

However, the star power of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who netted a brace in the win over Spurs, will be key for the Lions as they look to pick up three crucial points.