In their third match of the Europa League campaign, Turkish Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray will host Swedish side Elfsborg at Rams Park on Wednesday.

The hosts sit in eighth place with four points in the league phase, while the visitors are currently in 16th, with three points after two games, holding a position in the round of 16 playoffs.

Galatasaray played to a 2-2 draw with RFS on Oct. 3 in their latest Europa League outing, unable to secure a win despite establishing a two-goal lead by the 38th minute.

In their opening match of the competition on Sept. 25, the Lions beat PAOK 3-1 victory.

This season, Okan Buruk's side has been a prolific goal machine, finding the back of the net 23 times in their last eight matches, although they have also conceded eight goals during that stretch.

They also lead the Süper Lig log with five points ahead of second-placed Beşiktaş after just nine matches, while the Black Eagles have played only eight.

Buruk's squad has been in impressive form, winning seven and drawing two of their last nine competitive fixtures, with only three losses in 14 matches this season – twice in Champions League qualifiers and once in the Super Cup final against Beşiktaş on Aug. 3.

Galatasaray also enjoy a strong home advantage, having won four of their last five matches at RAMS Park.

In their last nine home games in the Europa League, they have secured six victories, two draws, and only one defeat.

Elfsborg head into the matchup fresh off a 1-0 victory against Roma in their last Europa League game on Oct. 3, with Michael Baidoo netting the decisive penalty in the 44th minute.

While the visitors showcased solid defensive efforts against the Italian side, they struggled to generate chances from open play, managing just one shot in the second half.

Under Oscar Hiljemark, Elfsborg finished second in the Allsvenskan last season but currently sits seventh, with 41 points from 27 matches – 17 points adrift of first-placed Malmo and with only three games left to play.

They are, however, experiencing a rough patch, having lost three of their last five fixtures, including their last two by a combined score of 7-2.

On the road in the Europa League, Elfsborg have lost two of their last three away games, yet they have still managed three wins, one draw, and just one loss in their last five away fixtures in the competition.

The hosts will miss goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who received a red card against Young Boys in late August during a Champions League qualifier after kicking an opponent.

Left-back Ismail Jakobs exited the last match against Antalyaspor due to injury, so expect Berkan Kutlu to step into the starting lineup.

Gunay Güvenç is likely to take the goalkeeping position, potentially shielded by center-backs Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakçı.

Dries Mertens may assume an attacking role behind striker Victor Osimhen, who could replace Mauro Icardi at the front.

On the visitors' side, there are no injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's match, and they might field a similar lineup to the one that faced Roma.

Look for Isak Pettersson to start in goal, supported by defenders Buhari Ibrahim, Gustav Henriksson and Terry Yegbe in a back three.

Additionally, Besfort Zeneli is a strong candidate to anchor a midfield trio, while attacker Michael Baidoo could partner with Arber Zeneli in a front two.