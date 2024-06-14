Turkish Süper Lig giants, Galatasaray stand tall among the champions of Europe's top 10 football leagues this season, securing the fifth spot for the highest total number of followers on social media platforms.

According to UEFA rankings, La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid lead the pack with the highest total social media followers, followed by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Inter, and Galatasaray respectively.

Türkiye also holds its ground, ranking ninth overall.

Galatasaray boast a massive following of 44.7 million fans across various platforms, including 15.6 million on Instagram, 15.1 million on X, 11 million on Facebook, and 3 million on YouTube.

Notably, the Lions claim the third spot among champions on the X platform in Europe, with an impressive 15.1 million followers.

They trail behind Real Madrid with 50.8 million followers and Manchester City with 17.6 million followers.

Paris Saint-Germain closely follow Galatasaray with 15 million followers.

Real Madrid reign supreme in terms of the total number of followers on social media platforms among the champions of the leagues in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Türkiye, and the Czech Republic.

The Spanish powerhouse boast a staggering 350.6 million followers, including 162 million on Instagram, 50.8 million on X, 124 million on Facebook, and 13.8 million on YouTube. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City trail behind with 139.71 million and 129.85 million followers respectively.

The follower numbers of the teams that finished the season as champions in the top 10 European leagues are as follows: