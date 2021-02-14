Galatasaray gained three points by beating Kasımpaşa 2-1 on Sunday amid heavy snowfall at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Kerem Aktüroğlu gave a 1-0 lead to the Lions in the ninth minute but Isaac Thelin scored an equalizer for the away side in the 51st minute.

Galatasaray secured a hard-fought win after Mostafa Mohamed converted the penalty in the 89th minute.

The Lions remain on top of the Super Lig with 51 points by winning six matches in a row, while Kasımpaşa are in the 15th spot with 26 points.