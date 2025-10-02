Süper Lig reigning champions Galatasaray host city rivals Beşiktaş in the first Istanbul derby of the season on Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

With the 2025-26 Süper Lig season at a pivotal stage, this matchup at the 52,280-seater RAMS Park could define early momentum in the title race.

The Galatasaray-Beşiktaş rivalry dates back to 1924, with modern intensity growing after World War II along Istanbul’s east-west divide.

In more than 140 official meetings, Galatasaray lead with 59 wins to Beşiktaş’s 52, with 29 draws.

Recent years have kept fans on edge: since 2004, the Lions have claimed 23 victories to the Eagles’ 21, with high-scoring encounters averaging over two goals per game.

Galatasaray’s 59 domestic and international trophies overshadow Beşiktaş’s 35, but recent derbies remind fans that anything can happen – last season, Beşiktaş stunned their rivals 2-1 at home, igniting headlines and heated debate.

Iconic moments punctuate the derby: Hakan Şükür’s 2000 hat trick in a 6-0 Galatasaray rout, Beşiktaş’s 3-2 win in 2016 that crushed the Lions’ title hopes and countless fierce clashes that leave Istanbul buzzing both on and off the pitch.

Pubs overflow, streets empty and social media explodes as fans debate, taunt and celebrate.

Security is crucial – past derbies have seen flares, pitch invasions and UEFA fines.

With both sides balancing European campaigns – Galatasaray in the Champions League, Beşiktaş in the Europa League – fatigue may add another layer of unpredictability.

Current form

Galatasaray enter the derby in commanding form.

Okan Buruk’s squad has won all seven league matches so far, scoring 22 goals and conceding just four.

Recent highlights include a 3-1 home victory over Konyaspor, a 2-0 away win against Eyüpspor and a stunning 2-1 Champions League upset at Liverpool, capped by Yunus Akgün’s decisive strike.

At home, the Lions are formidable, blending flair, precision and resilience.

Beşiktaş, under new manager Sergen Yalçın, has had a mixed start with four wins and two losses in seven league games.

They secured a 2-1 domestic win over Kayserispor and a 3-0 Europa League rout against PAOK Saloniki, but losses to Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

Away form remains a concern, though Beşiktaş have historically punched above their weight in derbies, unbeaten in three of their last five visits to RAMS Park.

Stars and debutants

Galatasaray’s attack is led by Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, combining pace, aerial threat and lethal finishing.

Midfield anchor Lucas Torreira and winger Yunus Akgün provide control and creativity, while Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı anchor the defense.

All are fit for the derby, giving Buruk a fully armed squad.

Beşiktaş counters with a mix of experience and youth.

Semih Kılıçsoy, just 19, has emerged as a sensation with four goals this season.

Rafa Silva and Emmanuel Dennis bring creativity and Premier League pedigree.

Midfield injuries to Salih Uçan, Wilfred Ndidi, Milot Rashica and Ege Tiknaz may force Yalçın to lean on academy talent, testing depth and adaptability.

This derby also promises several first-time encounters.

Galatasaray could field seven players against Beşiktaş for the first time, while 13 Beşiktaş players could make their debut against their historic rivals.

Veterans Necip Uysal (Beşiktaş) and Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray) provide a steadying influence amid the newcomers.

Tactical outlook

Galatasaray are likely to deploy a high-pressing 4-2-3-1, exploiting Osimhen’s runs and Torreira’s interceptions, with set-pieces a key weapon.

Beşiktaş will rely on a 4-3-3, aiming for fast transitions and wing attacks, but missing key midfielders may limit their options.

Mild weather and a slick pitch favor technical play, while referee Halil Umut Meler’s firm approach should help keep tempers in check.

Since opening in 2011, Galatasaray has dominated RAMS Park derbies, winning 11 of 15 matches, with Icardi leading all-time scorers against Beşiktaş at the venue with four goals.

Beşiktaş has won just twice at RAMS Park in league play, both under former coach Şenol Güneş.

Recent trends favor Galatasaray, who have claimed six of the last ten derbies, with four Beşiktaş wins.