Galatasaray will be on the road to face the formidable German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Lions, hunting alongside Bayern Munich, English Premier League giants Manchester United and Denmark's Copenhagen, have experienced a mixed bag of results in their first three matches.

One win, one draw, and one loss characterize their journey so far in this prestigious competition.

The journey began with an intense match against Copenhagen, where Galatasaray showcased their resilience, battling back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The second fixture saw them travel to Manchester, where they pulled off a stunning 3-2 victory over the English giants, Manchester United.

Their third matchday, back on home turf, was a valiant effort against Bayern Munich despite ending in a 3-1 defeat.

With 4 points collected, Galatasaray currently occupy the second spot in the group.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have had a remarkable start to the campaign, winning all three of their opening matches, firmly seated at the top of Group A.

Their dominance has been displayed, and they are determined to maintain their stranglehold on the group.

In a simultaneous Group A clash, Copenhagen will host Manchester United, setting the stage for a captivating evening of UEFA Champions League football.

Injury woes

One of the key questions looming over Galatasaray is the availability of their experienced goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, for the upcoming match.

Following an injury sustained in a recent Süper Lig match against Kasımpaşa, Muslera's participation remains uncertain.

The extent of his injury and his ability to feature in tomorrow's match will be determined after Tuesday's training session.

In the event Muslera is unable to take the field, Günay Güvenç is expected to step into the role of the last line of defense.

Tanguy Ndombele, who has been sidelined due to an injury in the last two Süper Lig matches, is returning to training with the team.

His inclusion in the squad for the upcoming clash will be decided after the final training session.

Another noteworthy player, Mauro Icardi, has been battling injuries but remains a potential asset for Galatasaray in their match against Bayern Munich.

His resilience, including receiving treatment through injections, might see him take the field.

However, it is not all smooth sailing for Bayern Munich, as they will be without three key players due to injuries.

Stalwart defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann, along with left-back Raphael Guerreiro, will not be available for the upcoming clash against the Lions.

Bayern Munich boast an impressive record in the UEFA Champions League group stage, having gone undefeated in the last six seasons.

They have consistently delivered exceptional performances, claiming victory in all matches in the 2022-2023, 2021-2022 and 2019-2020 seasons.

In the 2020-2021 season, they secured five wins and one draw and in 2018-2019, they earned four wins and 2twodraws in the group stage.

Their last group-stage loss in the UEFA Champions League dates back to the 2017-2018 season against Paris Saint-Germain.

Should the Bavarians manage to tame the Lions, their round of 16 spot would be nothing but confirmed.

However, the Istanbulites will be counting on all their cards to keep their knockout stage dream alive.