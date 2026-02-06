The Turkish champions, Galatasaray, on Wednesday completed the return of their former right back Sacha Boey, signing the Bayern Munich defender on loan with a non-mandatory purchase option for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, a move that blends familiarity with financial caution.

In a statement filed with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Galatasaray confirmed an agreement with both Boey and Bayern Munich for a temporary transfer covering the rest of the season. The club emphasized that the purchase option is entirely optional and can only be triggered through a unilateral, written decision by Galatasaray, with no obligation attached if the clause is not exercised.

Financial terms disclosed by the club show Galatasaray will pay Bayern Munich a net 500,000 euros ($590,000) loan fee, while Boey will earn a guaranteed net salary of 1.75 million euros for the 2025-26 season, fully covered by the Istanbul side.

While Galatasaray did not publicly specify the value of the purchase option, German outlets including Sky Germany and Transfermarkt report it to be in the region of 15 million euros, an amount that would allow the club to permanently retain the 25-year-old should they choose to do so at season’s end.

Boey’s return completes a remarkable loop in one of Turkish football’s most profitable transfer stories.

Galatasaray originally signed the French defender from Rennes at the start of the 2021-22 season for just 1.15 million euros.

He went on to make 83 appearances in yellow and red, emerging as one of the Süper Lig’s most dynamic fullbacks and playing a key role in the club’s domestic success.

That rise culminated in January 2024, when Galatasaray sold Boey to Bayern Munich for a reported 30 million euros, with bonuses potentially pushing the figure to 35 million euros, at the time the highest transfer fee ever paid for a player leaving a Turkish club.

Boey, who remains under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2028, made 38 appearances for the German giants, scoring once and providing five assists.

He was part of Bayern’s 2024-25 Bundesliga title and the 2025 Franz Beckenbauer Supercup triumph, but struggled to secure a consistent starting role, prompting a loan move during the January 2026 window.

For Galatasaray, the transfer is viewed as a strategic reinforcement at right back. Boey’s deep familiarity with the league, the club and its title-driven pressure makes the move a calculated “homecoming” rather than a gamble, one that offers immediate impact without long-term risk.

Boey is expected to feature in the second half of the 2025-26 season across league and cup competitions as Galatasaray push on multiple fronts, with the option to make his return permanent firmly in their hands.