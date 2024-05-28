Turkish giants Galatasaray wrapped up the season with both the Süper Lig and Super Cup titles, celebrating with a grand ceremony on Monday.

The team received their championship trophies at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park.

A whopping 52,430 Galatasaray fans joined in the festivities, celebrating the championship with the players.

The 24th championship celebration of Galatasaray featured performances by some of Türkiye's finest artists.

The program kicked off with pop music artist Emir Can İğrek, followed by the well-known Turkish rap artist Uzi.

Uzi also performed his special song for Galatasaray, "Şampiyon," live for the first time.

Following Uzi, Zara took the stage, singing her song "Çocukluk Aşkımsın."

The program continued with the famous pop artist Edis, who got the fans energized with his songs, and Yusuf Özer and his drum team with their performance.

The celebrations included a visual show in the sky using drones.

This visual spectacle, displayed above RAMS Park, featured images such as "Champion Galatasaray," "The One Great Galatasaray," "Yellow on Earth, Red in the Sky," "The Good Will Always Win in the End," "Goal 25," Galatasaray's logo, and the goal celebration of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Icardi's silhouette could be seen near the clouds, creating captivating visuals.

After the visual show, a giant flag symbolizing the 24th championship was raised on the stadium roof.

The Galatasaray women's football team, who clinched the championship in the 2023-2024 women's football Süper Lig with 71 points, also lifted their championship trophy at RAMS Park.

The team, consisting of players, coaching staff, and technical director Metin Ülgen, took the stage to lift the cup.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek congratulated the players one by one.

Emine Ecen Esen, a player from the women's team, lifted the trophy with the team, celebrating the championship to the fullest.

The women footballers posed with the trophy and then took a championship lap around the field, sharing the cup with the fans.

The late Metin Çekiçler, a former Galatasaray player and a member of the Galatasaray board of directors, who passed away at the age of 63, was also remembered during the championship celebrations.

On the big screen, technical director Okan Buruk, the coaching staff, and sporting Vice President Erden Timur's statements about Metin Çekiçler were shown, and the Galatasaray fans responded with applause.

In the celebrations for Galatasaray's 2023-2024 Süper Lig and Super Cup victories, players chose their own songs for the stage.

Coach Okan Buruk joined with his son Ali Yiğit Buruk, receiving strong support from fans.

After greeting the audience, Buruk posed for a three-way photo with the stadium.

Players including Kerem Demirbay, Eyüp Aydın, Davinson Sanchez, and others took the stage with their chosen music, while others appeared with Galatasaray's anthems.

Galatasaray's Moroccan player Hakim Ziyech appeared onstage with the Palestinian flag instead of his country's flag to draw attention to the ongoing Israeli massacre on Gaza.

The fans showed great support to Ziyech's gesture.

Additionally, Victor Nelsson appeared onstage without a song, while Derrick Kohn performed his own song, "Broskeez - We Broskeez," onstage.

Galatasaray's No. 10, Dries Mertens, received great attention from the fans for his son Ciro.

A banner for Ciro Mertens was raised in the stands, and Mertens, with his wife and son, took the stage.

The fans sang chants for Ciro as Mertens and Ciro moved toward the fans.

Mertens then lifted Ciro up, and together, they posed for a three-way photo with the Galatasaray fans.

Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi made a song reference to Fenerbahçe's Bosnian striker during the championship celebrations.

Icardi, clad in a black cloak with the Galatasaray crest, initially came out to Hande Yener's "Love Me" and then changed his entrance music to Simge Sağın's "Let Me Be Your Love."

The entire stadium sang along to the song before Icardi, cheered on by the fans, posed for a three-way photo with the crowd.

After lifting the trophy, Icardi chanted "Fener, don't cry." Following this, the Argentine star, holding the Galatasaray flag, celebrated the championship on the field.

The 2023/2024 Süper Lig Cup, Super Cup, and medals were presented by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Yusuf Günay, and Taner Senseven.

The Galatasaray players lifted the cup in the air, celebrating with great joy.

While the Galatasaray players celebrated their championship, they also took the 24th championship cup to the stands to celebrate with the fans.

However, a joy dampener came up when Büyükekşi, along with Yusuf Günay and Taner Senseven, took the stage, only to be welcomed with Galatasaray's fans' boos.