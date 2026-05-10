Galatasaray cemented their dominance of Turkish football Saturday by clinching a record-extending 26th Süper Lig title, defeating Antalyaspor 4-2 at home to secure a fourth consecutive championship under coach Okan Buruk.

The triumph further widened Galatasaray’s lead over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe in the all-time title standings and capped another season in which the Istanbul giants blended star power, attacking football and late-season composure.

Galatasaray entered the decisive weekend needing a victory to mathematically seal the title race and responded in dramatic fashion. Despite twice trailing against Antalyaspor, the champions rallied behind Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who scored twice in the second half, including a penalty, while Mario Lemina and Kaan Ayhan also found the net.

Television footage showed scenes of celebration across Istanbul and other Turkish cities moments after the final whistle, with supporters waving flares and club flags long into the night.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the team in a social media post following the victory.

“I sincerely congratulate Galatasaray, its players, technical staff, management and supporters, on becoming Trendyol Süper Lig champions for the fourth consecutive time,” he said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

With the title, Galatasaray matched the club record established between 1996 and 2000 during the era of legendary coach Fatih Terim. Buruk, who played under Terim during that historic run, has now entered elite company in Turkish football history.

Media outlets across Türkiye praised the 52-year-old manager for maintaining consistency despite pressure from a heavily financed Fenerbahçe side and heightened expectations following Galatasaray’s ambitious recruitment drive.

Galatasaray fans celebrate after winning the Turkish Süper Lig, in Ankara, Türkiye, May 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Much praise was heaped on Osimhen, whose prolific form transformed Galatasaray’s attack this season. Turkish media described the striker as the “difference maker” in the title race, while international reports highlighted his decisive performances in key matches during the run-in.

Galatasaray reportedly won 20 of the 24 league matches in which Osimhen scored, underlining his importance to Buruk’s system.

The championship also reinforced Galatasaray’s growing stature beyond Türkiye. The club combined domestic success with a strong European campaign that included reaching the Champions League round of 16 and notable victories over major European opposition.

Analysts in both Turkish and international media argued the continental performances helped validate Galatasaray’s strategy of signing globally recognized players while maintaining a core of experienced domestic internationals.

Galatasaray’s consistency ultimately proved decisive in another emotionally charged title battle with Fenerbahçe. The rivals were separated by only a handful of points entering the final weeks, but Galatasaray’s commanding 3-0 derby victory last month effectively swung momentum toward Buruk’s side. The defeat prompted Fenerbahçe to dismiss coach Domenico Tedesco, illustrating the pressure surrounding the title race.

For Fenerbahçe supporters, the frustration deepened as the club extended its wait for a first league title since 2014 despite another highly competitive season. Turkish commentators described the rivalry as increasingly psychological, with Galatasaray repeatedly prevailing in decisive moments over the past four campaigns. Fenerbahçe finished runners-up yet again, continuing a streak that has intensified scrutiny on the club’s management and recruitment strategy.

Statistically, Galatasaray’s season reflected both resilience and attacking quality. The club captured the title with one match remaining after leading the league from the fourth week onward and refusing to surrender first place. According to league data, the Süper Lig season featured more than 590 goals and average attendances above 14,000, with Galatasaray once again among the biggest draws in Turkish football.

The celebrations stretched beyond Türkiye. In Berlin, home to one of Europe’s largest Turkish diasporas, thousands of supporters gathered around Kurfürstendamm and Breitscheidplatz to celebrate the triumph. German media reported widespread festivities involving cars, motorcycles and fireworks.

The latest championship further strengthened Galatasaray’s standing as Türkiye’s most decorated club. The Lions now hold 26 league titles, compared with Fenerbahçe’s 19 and Beşiktaş’s 16, while the team’s sustained domestic success has restored memories of the golden era that culminated in the club winning the UEFA Cup in 2000.