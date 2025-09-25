Galatasaray’s perfect start faces another test on Friday when the defending champions visit Alanyaspor in Week 7 of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Kickoff at Alanya Oba Stadium is set for 8 p.m. local time, with the league leaders riding high after six straight wins. Okan Buruk’s side enters the weekend six points clear of closest rivals Göztepe and Fenerbahçe.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, sits eighth with nine points from two wins, three draws and one defeat.

Osimhen returns

The match will mark the return of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage during international duty earlier this month.

He missed Galatasaray’s last three games, including the Champions League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Buruk confirmed his star forward is fit again.

Fiery Yunus and Icardi

Turkish international Yunus Akgün is in fine form, scoring in three straight matches – against Eyüpspor, Frankfurt and Konyaspor – to boost his confidence heading into the busy stretch.

Another key weapon, Mauro Icardi, has rediscovered his touch after nearly a year out with injury.

The Argentine has four goals in five league games this season, striking against Karagümrük, Rizespor, Eyüpspor and Konyaspor. He has scored in three consecutive matches.

A streak to protect

Galatasaray has won 14 straight league games, stretching back to last season’s Week 29 defeat at Beşiktaş.

In that span, they’ve scored 40 goals and conceded just four. On the road, “Cimbom” are equally ruthless, with seven consecutive away wins, 20 goals scored and only one conceded.

Buruk’s men have been relentless in front of goal this season, netting 18 in six matches while allowing just two. Their balance has turned them into an early title favorite and one of Europe’s most in-form clubs.

Friday’s game also doubles as preparation for Galatasaray’s Champions League showdown with Liverpool next week in Istanbul.

After being thrashed 5-1 by Frankfurt in their group opener, the Turkish champions are desperate to head into the clash with momentum intact.

For Galatasaray, another three points in Alanya would not only extend their domestic dominance but also set the tone for a season-defining European night ahead.