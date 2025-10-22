Galatasaray built on their landmark win against Liverpool with another strong performance, defeating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, firing into the far corner, and doubled the lead in the 33rd minute after intercepting a poor back pass from Bodo/Glimt captain Odin Bjortuft before rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.

The visitors threatened briefly, with Jens Petter Hauge missing a golden chance and Sondre Brunstad Fet denied by the post.

On the hour mark, Osimhen dispossessed a defender in the penalty area and set up Yunus Akgün, who scored on the rebound after his first effort was parried. Andreas Helmerson’s late header provided little consolation for Bodo/Glimt, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Galatasaray SK's supporters display a giant tifo in support of the Palestinians prior to the UEFA Champions League, league phase - day 3, football match between Galatasaray SK and Bodo/Glimt at the Rams Park in Istanbul, Oct. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Bodo created several decent chances of their own but were made to pay again on the hour mark as center back Haitam Aleesami was dispossessed just outside his penalty area by Osimhen, and Akgün scored at the second attempt to make it 3-0.

Osimhen had plenty of opportunities to complete his hat trick, but he was denied by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, while Bodo substitute Andreas Helmersen headed home a close-range consolation goal in the 76th minute as his side finished strongly.

With seven other games kicking off later Wednesday, the win leaves Galatasaray on six points from three matches, while Bodo/Glimt have two ahead of their home clash with Monaco in two weeks.

Galatasaray next travel to face Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Galatasaray, buoyed by their earlier win over Liverpool, remain unbeaten in the group and firmly in contention for the knockout stage.