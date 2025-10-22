Galatasaray built on their landmark win against Liverpool with another strong performance, defeating Bodö/Glimt 3-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, firing into the far corner, and doubled the lead in the 33rd minute after intercepting a poor backpass from Bodö/Glimt captain Odin Björtuft before rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.

The visitors threatened briefly, with Jens Petter Hauge missing a golden chance and Sondre Brunstad Fet denied by the post.

On the hour mark, Osimhen dispossessed a defender in the penalty area and set up Yunus Akgün, who scored on the rebound after his first effort was parried. Andreas Helmerson’s late header provided little consolation for Bodö/Glimt, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Galatasaray SK's supporters display a giant tifo in support of the Palestinians prior to the UEFA Champions League, league phase - day 3, football match between Galatasaray SK and Bodo/Glimt at the Rams Park in Istanbul, Oct. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Bodö created some decent chances of their own but were made to pay again on the hour mark as centre-back Haitam Aleesami was robbed just outside his penalty area by Osimhen, and Akgün was able to score at the second attempt to make it 3-0.

Osimhen had plenty of opportunities to complete his hat-trick but he was thwarted by keeper Haikin, and Bodö substitute Andreas Helmersen was able to head home a close-range consolation goal in the 76th minute as his side finished strongly.

With seven games kicking off later on Wednesday, the win leaves Galatasaray on six points from three games, while Bodö/Glimt have two points ahead of their home clash with Monaco of France in two weeks. Galatasaray are next away at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Galatasaray, buoyed by their earlier win over Liverpool, remain unbeaten in the group and in strong contention for the knockout stage.