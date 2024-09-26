Galatasaray, Wednesday kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign in style, securing a 3-1 victory over Greek side PAOK at RAMS Park to claim their first three points in the competition.

Despite dominating the first half, the hosts failed to capitalize on key chances through Victor Osimhen, Yunus Akgün and Kaan Ayhan.

PAOK, largely pinned back, struggled to mount any serious threat aside from a late chance in stoppage time.

The match remained goalless heading into halftime.

The second half began with a stroke of fortune for Galatasaray, as PAOK's Abdul Rahman Baba inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 48th minute, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

However, PAOK responded in the 67th minute, with Giannis Konstantelias leveling the score at 1-1.

Determined to regain control, Galatasaray turned up the pressure. Yunus Akgün restored their lead in the 75th minute with a clinical finish, making it 2-1.

A brief scare followed, but a late substitution proved decisive.

Mauro Icardi, making his return from injury, sealed the win in stoppage time with a composed strike, securing a 3-1 triumph.

European drought

The victory snapped Galatasaray's three-match winless run in European competitions.

Their last triumph came against Sparta Prague in last season’s Europa League playoff, with the Turkish side enduring three consecutive defeats since.

Galatasaray's Europa League form remains impressive, with just two losses in their last 15 matches dating back to the 2021-22 season.

The Lions picked up seven wins and six draws in that stretch, underscoring their resilience in the competition.

Galatasaray continue their perfect home record against Greek opposition, claiming their fourth consecutive win on Turkish soil against Greek teams.

In seven overall meetings, the Istanbul side has secured six victories, with their only loss coming 21 years ago in Greece.

Icardi's return

After missing several matches due to injury, Mauro Icardi returned to action in style, finding the back of the net in his first appearance since August.

The Argentine striker, who replaced Osimhen in the 77th minute, slotted home a 95th-minute goal to put the game beyond doubt.

His late heroics added the finishing touch to Galatasaray's well-earned victory.

Galatasaray's homegrown talent, Yunus Akgün, continues to rise to the occasion.

After struggling for consistency in past seasons, the 23-year-old winger now has two goals in his last three matches.

His contributions have been pivotal in Galatasaray's early-season success.

Victor Osimhen’s search for his first official goal in a Galatasaray shirt continues, despite coming agonizingly close twice.

In the 48th minute, Osimhen’s powerful header seemed destined for the net, only for the ball to deflect off Rahman Baba for an own goal.

The Nigerian striker’s misfortune follows a similar incident in his debut when a goal was credited to teammate Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

Günay’s save

Stepping in for the suspended Fernando Muslera, veteran goalkeeper Günay Güvenç delivered a crucial save late in the first half.

PAOK's Konstantelias found himself one-on-one in stoppage time, but Günay's sharp reflexes kept the score level and gave Galatasaray the foundation for their second-half resurgence.