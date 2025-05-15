Galatasaray delivered a clinical 3-0 win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday, ending a five-year wait for domestic cup glory and sealing their dominance in Turkish football with a night to remember in Gaziantep.

The final kicked off with an early statement of intent from the Lions.

Barış Alper Yılmaz fired home in the fifth minute to put Galatasaray ahead, catching Trabzonspor off balance.

Despite failing to carve out more clear-cut chances in the first half, Galatasaray’s discipline at the back kept their rivals at bay, and they carried their slim lead into the break.

The second half, however, belonged entirely to Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker doubled the lead just seconds after the restart and then struck again in the 63rd minute to seal the victory.

With the match comfortably in hand, coach Okan Buruk turned to his bench, giving rest to key players who had carried the load all season.

As the final whistle blew, Galatasaray not only lifted their first Turkish Cup since 2019 but also extended their winning streak to eight matches across all competitions.

It was a run that began after their only loss since March – a derby defeat to Beşiktaş – and included league wins over Samsunspor, Bodrum FK, Eyüpspor, Sivasspor, and Trabzonspor again, plus cup triumphs over Fenerbahçe and Konyaspor. Across these eight matches, Galatasaray scored 25 goals and conceded just four.

Their dominance over Trabzonspor has now stretched to six straight victories, including all three clashes this season.

The league encounters were rollercoasters, especially the 4-3 thriller in Istanbul, but the final was a ruthless showcase of control and efficiency.

The win also tipped the historical scales in Galatasaray’s favor in the Turkish Cup finals against Trabzonspor.

In their fourth meeting at this stage, Galatasaray lifted the trophy for the third time. Their victories in 1976 and 1985 had been hard-fought; this one was emphatic.

Barış Alper Yılmaz’s opener marked his 13th goal of the season and his first in the cup, underlining his growing influence.

But it was Osimhen who stole the spotlight.

With two goals in the final, he smashed the single-season scoring record for a foreign player in Turkish football, taking his tally to 35 goals in 39 appearances – surpassing the legendary Mario Jardel’s 34-goal haul.

His feat includes 24 goals in the Süper Lig, five in the Turkish Cup, and six more in the UEFA Europa League.

Galatasaray fans erupted in celebration – not just for the trophy, but for the team that has made winning a habit.

They chanted the names of club President Dursun Özbek and coach Okan Buruk, lauding the leadership that has driven the team toward a potential league and cup double.

But the loudest cheers were reserved for Osimhen. As fans bellowed for the club to make his move permanent, the Nigerian forward obliged their chants, leading the team’s victory ritual. Signed on loan from Napoli in a surprise move last summer, Osimhen has become a talisman.

The night ended with a moment of brotherhood between goalkeepers.

Legendary captain Fernando Muslera, who did not feature in the cup run, sprinted onto the pitch after the final whistle to embrace Günay Güvenç – the man who stood tall between the posts throughout the cup campaign.

Muslera led him to the fans, letting Günay bask in the chants and spotlight as they celebrated a triumph earned with both grit and grace.